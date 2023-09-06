IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Shares Plummet on Market Volatility

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹99.29 and closed at ₹98.45. The stock had a high of ₹100.74 and a low of ₹97.68. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹65,849.32 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹98.99 and the 52-week low is ₹46.1. The BSE volume for the day was 5,351,075 shares.
The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is ₹98.66. There has been a decrease of 0.58% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.58.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.86%
|3 Months
|28.31%
|6 Months
|73.58%
|YTD
|68.71%
|1 Year
|95.28%
The current stock price of IDFC First Bank is ₹99.24 with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 0.79. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank had a volume of 5,351,075 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹98.45.
