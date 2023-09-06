Hello User
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Shares Plummet on Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2023, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 99.24 per share. The stock is currently trading at 98.66 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank opened at 99.29 and closed at 98.45. The stock had a high of 100.74 and a low of 97.68. The market capitalization of the bank is 65,849.32 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 98.99 and the 52-week low is 46.1. The BSE volume for the day was 5,351,075 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:41 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹98.66, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹99.24

The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is 98.66. There has been a decrease of 0.58% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.58.

06 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.86%
3 Months28.31%
6 Months73.58%
YTD68.71%
1 Year95.28%
06 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST IDFC First Bank Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹99.24, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹98.45

The current stock price of IDFC First Bank is 99.24 with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 0.79. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

06 Sep 2023, 08:23 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹98.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank had a volume of 5,351,075 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 98.45.

