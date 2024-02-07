Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2024, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 83.24 per share. The stock is currently trading at 83 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price of IDFC First Bank was 83.74 and the closing price was 83.24. The stock reached a high of 83.74 and a low of 82.55. The market capitalization of the bank is 58,665.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74 and the 52-week low is 52.11. The total BSE volume for the day was 1,130,897 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹83, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹83.24

The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is 83. There has been a decrease of 0.29% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.24.

07 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹83.24 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for IDFC First Bank was 1,130,897 shares with a closing price of 83.24.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!