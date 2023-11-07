Hello User
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank shares plummet in trading session

4 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 07 Nov 2023, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 82.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 82.74 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank opened at 83.59 and closed at 82.8. The stock had a high of 83.59 and a low of 82.58. The market capitalization of the bank is 58,396.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74 and the 52-week low is 52.11. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,049,407 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:14 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of IDFC First Bank stock is 82.29, while the high price is 83.20.

07 Nov 2023, 10:06 AM IST IDFC First Bank November futures opened at 83.15 as against previous close of 83.2

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 82.9. The bid price is slightly higher at 83.2, while the offer price is 83.25. The offer quantity stands at 52,500 shares, whereas the bid quantity is higher at 112,500 shares. The open interest for the stock is 228,645,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.54%
3 Months-4.14%
6 Months28.89%
YTD40.73%
1 Year44.79%
