IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank shares plummet in trading session

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹83.59 and closed at ₹82.8. The stock had a high of ₹83.59 and a low of ₹82.58. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹58,396.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74 and the 52-week low is ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,049,407 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of IDFC First Bank stock is ₹82.29, while the high price is ₹83.20.
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 82.9. The bid price is slightly higher at 83.2, while the offer price is 83.25. The offer quantity stands at 52,500 shares, whereas the bid quantity is higher at 112,500 shares. The open interest for the stock is 228,645,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of IDFC First Bank is ₹82.74. The stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.06.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.54%
|3 Months
|-4.14%
|6 Months
|28.89%
|YTD
|40.73%
|1 Year
|44.79%
As of the current data, the stock price of IDFC First Bank is ₹82.74. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.06. This indicates a small decline in the value of the stock.
On the last day of trading for IDFC First Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,049,407. The closing price for the stock was ₹82.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!