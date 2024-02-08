Hello User
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 83 per share. The stock is currently trading at 83.17 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at 83.09 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 83.74 and a low of 82.7. The market capitalization of the bank is 58,785.3 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are 100.74 and 52.11 respectively. On the BSE, a total volume of 2,560,662 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹83.17, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹83

The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is 83.17. There has been a 0.2 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.17.

08 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹83 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for IDFC First Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 2,560,662 shares. The closing price for the shares was 83.

