IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stocks Plunge in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2024, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 87.04 per share. The stock is currently trading at 86.66 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at 87.21 and closed at 87.04 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 87.55 and a low of 85.89 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 61,241.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74, while the 52-week low is 52.11. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,423,618 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹86.66, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹87.04

The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is 86.66. It has experienced a percent change of -0.44, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.38, suggesting a decrease of 0.38.

08 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹87.04 on last trading day

On the last day, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 2,423,618 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 87.04.

