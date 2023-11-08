IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹82.99 and closed at ₹82.74. The stock reached a high of ₹83.27 and a low of ₹82.29 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹58,706.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74, while the 52-week low is ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 832,610 shares.
Top active options for IDFC First Bank
Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 08 Nov 10:42 were at strike price of ₹85.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹90.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹1.7 (+17.24%) & ₹0.55 (+10.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 08 Nov 10:42 were at strike price of ₹80.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹82.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.55 (-26.67%) & ₹1.0 (-25.93%) respectively.
IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Canara Bank
|388.0
|0.2
|0.05
|392.75
|268.85
|70388.25
|IDBI Bank
|64.24
|1.54
|2.46
|74.75
|42.88
|69073.43
|IDFC First Bank
|83.99
|0.81
|0.97
|100.74
|52.11
|55585.61
|Indian Bank
|429.2
|7.35
|1.74
|446.15
|253.35
|53454.33
|Yes Bank
|17.16
|0.35
|2.08
|24.75
|14.1
|49343.19
IDFC First Bank share price NSE Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹83.92, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹83.18
The price of IDFC First Bank stock is currently at ₹83.92, with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 0.74. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of IDFC First Bank stock is ₹83.4 and the high price is ₹84.29.
IDFC First Bank November futures opened at 83.75 as against previous close of 83.5
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of INR 83.95. The bid price is INR 84.15 with a bid quantity of 37,500 shares, while the offer price is INR 84.2 with an offer quantity of 7,500 shares. The open interest for the stock stands at 228,780,000 shares.
IDFC First Bank Live Updates
IDFC FIRST BANK
IDFC FIRST BANK
IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.54%
|3 Months
|-3.59%
|6 Months
|29.01%
|YTD
|41.41%
|1 Year
|45.11%
IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹82.74 on last trading day
On the last day, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 832,610 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹82.74.
