IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹82.99 and closed at ₹82.74. The stock reached a high of ₹83.27 and a low of ₹82.29 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹58,706.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74, while the 52-week low is ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 832,610 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for IDFC First Bank Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 08 Nov 10:42 were at strike price of ₹85.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹90.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹1.7 (+17.24%) & ₹0.55 (+10.0%) respectively. Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 08 Nov 10:42 were at strike price of ₹80.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹82.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.55 (-26.67%) & ₹1.0 (-25.93%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Canara Bank 388.0 0.2 0.05 392.75 268.85 70388.25 IDBI Bank 64.24 1.54 2.46 74.75 42.88 69073.43 IDFC First Bank 83.99 0.81 0.97 100.74 52.11 55585.61 Indian Bank 429.2 7.35 1.74 446.15 253.35 53454.33 Yes Bank 17.16 0.35 2.08 24.75 14.1 49343.19

IDFC First Bank share price NSE Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹83.92, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹83.18 The price of IDFC First Bank stock is currently at ₹83.92, with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 0.74.

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of IDFC First Bank stock is ₹83.4 and the high price is ₹84.29.

IDFC First Bank November futures opened at 83.75 as against previous close of 83.5 IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of INR 83.95. The bid price is INR 84.15 with a bid quantity of 37,500 shares, while the offer price is INR 84.2 with an offer quantity of 7,500 shares. The open interest for the stock stands at 228,780,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹84.09, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹83.18 IDFC First Bank stock is currently priced at ₹84.09, which represents a 1.09% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in price is 0.91.

IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.54% 3 Months -3.59% 6 Months 29.01% YTD 41.41% 1 Year 45.11%

IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹83.68, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹83.18 The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is ₹83.68. It has seen a percent change of 0.6, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.5.

IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹82.74 on last trading day On the last day, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 832,610 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹82.74.