Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 10:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 83.18 per share. The stock is currently trading at 83.92 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank opened at 82.99 and closed at 82.74. The stock reached a high of 83.27 and a low of 82.29 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 58,706.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74, while the 52-week low is 52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 832,610 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for IDFC First Bank

Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 08 Nov 10:42 were at strike price of 85.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 90.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 1.7 (+17.24%) & 0.55 (+10.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 08 Nov 10:42 were at strike price of 80.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 82.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.55 (-26.67%) & 1.0 (-25.93%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:39 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Canara Bank388.00.20.05392.75268.8570388.25
IDBI Bank64.241.542.4674.7542.8869073.43
IDFC First Bank83.990.810.97100.7452.1155585.61
Indian Bank429.27.351.74446.15253.3553454.33
Yes Bank17.160.352.0824.7514.149343.19
08 Nov 2023, 10:35 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price NSE Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹83.92, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹83.18

The price of IDFC First Bank stock is currently at 83.92, with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 0.74. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

08 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of IDFC First Bank stock is 83.4 and the high price is 84.29.

08 Nov 2023, 10:06 AM IST IDFC First Bank November futures opened at 83.75 as against previous close of 83.5

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of INR 83.95. The bid price is INR 84.15 with a bid quantity of 37,500 shares, while the offer price is INR 84.2 with an offer quantity of 7,500 shares. The open interest for the stock stands at 228,780,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST IDFC First Bank Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹84.09, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹83.18

IDFC First Bank stock is currently priced at 84.09, which represents a 1.09% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in price is 0.91.

08 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.54%
3 Months-3.59%
6 Months29.01%
YTD41.41%
1 Year45.11%
08 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹83.68, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹83.18

The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is 83.68. It has seen a percent change of 0.6, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.5.

08 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹82.74 on last trading day

On the last day, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 832,610 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 82.74.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.