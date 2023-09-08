comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 08 2023 10:05:10
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.45 0.23%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 240.35 2.65%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 582.3 0.52%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 259.6 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,610.85 0%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's Stock Plunges in Today's Trading
Back
LIVE UPDATES

IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2023, 10:04 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 08 Sep 2023, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 95.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 95.6 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First BankPremium
IDFC First Bank

On the last day, IDFC First Bank had an open price of 98 and a close price of 97.58. The stock had a high of 98.22 and a low of 95.58. The market capitalization of the bank is 63,773.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74 and the 52-week low is 46.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,056,222 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 10:04:59 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹95.6, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹95.78

The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 95.6. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.18, indicating a decrease of 0.18 in the stock price.

Click here for IDFC First Bank Profit Loss

08 Sep 2023, 09:50:57 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹95.55, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹95.78

The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 95.55, with a percent change of -0.24 and a net change of -0.23. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if this trend continues or if there are any significant changes in the future.

08 Sep 2023, 09:32:48 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.62%
3 Months25.85%
6 Months67.48%
YTD62.93%
1 Year91.03%
08 Sep 2023, 09:32:10 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Live Updates

08 Sep 2023, 09:00:09 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹95.78, down -1.84% from yesterday's ₹97.58

The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 95.78. There has been a percent change of -1.84, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.8, suggesting a decrease of 1.8.

08 Sep 2023, 08:19:44 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹97.58 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for IDFC First Bank was 2,056,222 shares. The closing price for the stock was 97.58.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App