IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

On the last day, IDFC First Bank had an open price of ₹98 and a close price of ₹97.58. The stock had a high of ₹98.22 and a low of ₹95.58. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹63,773.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74 and the 52-week low is ₹46.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,056,222 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹95.6. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.18, indicating a decrease of 0.18 in the stock price.
Click here for IDFC First Bank Profit Loss
The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹95.55, with a percent change of -0.24 and a net change of -0.23. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if this trend continues or if there are any significant changes in the future.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.62%
|3 Months
|25.85%
|6 Months
|67.48%
|YTD
|62.93%
|1 Year
|91.03%
The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹95.78. There has been a percent change of -1.84, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.8, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.8.
On the last day, the BSE volume for IDFC First Bank was 2,056,222 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹97.58.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!