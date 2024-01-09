IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank sees stock gains

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDFC First Bank's stock opened at ₹86.97 and closed at ₹86.66. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹86.97, while the lowest was ₹85.21. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹60,428.35 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹100.74, and the 52-week low is ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 2,207,097 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 86. The bid price stands at 86.0 with a bid quantity of 7500, while the offer price is 86.05 with an offer quantity of 52500. The open interest for the stock is 233137500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹86.18. There has been a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 0.67, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.68%
|3 Months
|-12.88%
|6 Months
|7.82%
|YTD
|-3.88%
|1 Year
|43.61%
The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹86 with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 0.49. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.57% and the net change is an increase of 0.49 points.
On the last day, IDFC First Bank recorded a trading volume of 2,207,097 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day stood at ₹86.66 per share.
