IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank sees stock gains

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:03 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 85.51 per share. The stock is currently trading at 86.18 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDFC First Bank's stock opened at 86.97 and closed at 86.66. The highest price it reached during the day was 86.97, while the lowest was 85.21. The market capitalization of the bank is 60,428.35 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 100.74, and the 52-week low is 52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 2,207,097 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST IDFC First Bank January futures opened at 86.1 as against previous close of 85.5

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 86. The bid price stands at 86.0 with a bid quantity of 7500, while the offer price is 86.05 with an offer quantity of 52500. The open interest for the stock is 233137500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST IDFC First Bank Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹86.18, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹85.51

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the stock price is 86.18. There has been a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 0.67, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

09 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.68%
3 Months-12.88%
6 Months7.82%
YTD-3.88%
1 Year43.61%
09 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹86, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹85.51

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 86 with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 0.49. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.57% and the net change is an increase of 0.49 points.

09 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹86.66 on last trading day

On the last day, IDFC First Bank recorded a trading volume of 2,207,097 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day stood at 86.66 per share.

