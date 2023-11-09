Hello User
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 83.18 per share. The stock is currently trading at 83.74 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank opened at 83.74 and closed at 83.18. The stock reached a high of 84.29 and a low of 83.35. The market capitalization of the bank is currently 59,101.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74, while the 52-week low is 52.11. On the BSE, a total of 2,227,860 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹83.74, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹83.18

The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is 83.74, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 0.56. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

09 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹83.18 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for IDFC First Bank was 2,227,860 shares. The closing price for the stock was 83.18.

