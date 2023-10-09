IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Drops in Trading

On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹92.39 and closed at ₹91.94. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹92.45, while the lowest price was ₹90.7. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹61,436.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74, and the 52-week low is ₹49.05. The BSE volume for the day was 1,222,714 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

IDFC First Bank October futures opened at 90.0 as against previous close of 90.95 IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 89.85. The bid price and offer price are 89.45 and 89.55, respectively. The bid quantity is 135,000, while the offer quantity is 60,000. The open interest for this stock is 281,580,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

IDFC First Bank share price NSE Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹90.1, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹91.39 The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹90.1, with a percent change of -1.41 and a net change of -1.29. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.41% and the net change is a decrease of 1.29.

IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹91.94 on last trading day On the last day, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 1,222,714 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the shares was ₹91.94.