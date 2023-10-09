Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Drops in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -1.41 %. The stock closed at 91.39 per share. The stock is currently trading at 90.1 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank

On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at 92.39 and closed at 91.94. The highest price recorded during the day was 92.45, while the lowest price was 90.7. The market capitalization of the bank is 61,436.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74, and the 52-week low is 49.05. The BSE volume for the day was 1,222,714 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST IDFC First Bank October futures opened at 90.0 as against previous close of 90.95

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 89.85. The bid price and offer price are 89.45 and 89.55, respectively. The bid quantity is 135,000, while the offer quantity is 60,000. The open interest for this stock is 281,580,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST IDFC First Bank Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price NSE Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹90.1, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹91.39

The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 90.1, with a percent change of -1.41 and a net change of -1.29. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.41% and the net change is a decrease of 1.29.

09 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹90.1, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹91.39

The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the stock price is 90.1. It has experienced a percent change of -1.41, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.29, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, the stock has seen a negative movement in its value.

09 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹91.94 on last trading day

On the last day, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 1,222,714 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the shares was 91.94.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.