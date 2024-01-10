IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDFC First Bank's stock opened at ₹86 and closed at ₹85.51. The stock reached a high of ₹86.7 and a low of ₹84 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹59,537.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74, while the 52-week low is ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,395,554 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST
IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹85.51 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for IDFC First Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,395,554. The closing price for the stock was ₹85.51.