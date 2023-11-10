Hello User
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 10 Nov 2023, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 83.74 per share. The stock is currently trading at 84.63 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank's stock opened at 84.19 and closed at 83.74 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 84.94, while the low was 83.41. The market capitalization of the bank is currently 59,730.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74, and the 52-week low is 52.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,268 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹83.74 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank had a volume of 2,179,268 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on that day was 83.74.

