IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

IDFC First Bank's stock opened at ₹84.19 and closed at ₹83.74 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹84.94, while the low was ₹83.41. The market capitalization of the bank is currently ₹59,730.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74, and the 52-week low is ₹52.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,268 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.