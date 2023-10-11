Hello User
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank sees positive trading day

1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 90.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 91.07 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank's stock opened at 90.11 and closed at 90.04 on the last trading day. The stock's highest price during the day was 91.06, while the lowest price was 89.12. The company has a market capitalization of 60,676.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74, and the 52-week low is 51.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 18,333,080 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹91.07, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹90.26

The current stock price of IDFC First Bank is 91.07, with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 0.81.

11 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹90.04 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank on the BSE had a total volume of 18,333,080 shares. The closing price for the stock was 90.04.

