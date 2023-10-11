IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank sees positive trading day

IDFC First Bank's stock opened at ₹90.11 and closed at ₹90.04 on the last trading day. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹91.06, while the lowest price was ₹89.12. The company has a market capitalization of ₹60,676.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74, and the 52-week low is ₹51.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 18,333,080 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.