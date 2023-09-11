IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹96.99 and closed at ₹95.78. The highest price reached during the day was ₹97.07, while the lowest was ₹94.65. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹63,494.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74, and the 52-week low is ₹46.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1,734,620 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST
IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹95.78 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the IDFC First Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 1,734,620 shares. The closing price of the bank's shares was ₹95.78.