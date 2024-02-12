IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's Stock Dips in Trading Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹81 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was ₹81.63, while the low was ₹79.55. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹57,449.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74, and the 52-week low is ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 3,582,563 shares.
The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is ₹80.35. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.14, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock is -0.93, suggesting a decline in price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.57%
|3 Months
|-13.7%
|6 Months
|-7.83%
|YTD
|-8.61%
|1 Year
|38.3%
