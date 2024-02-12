Hello User
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -1.14 %. The stock closed at 81.28 per share. The stock is currently trading at 80.35 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at 81 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was 81.63, while the low was 79.55. The market capitalization of the bank is 57,449.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74, and the 52-week low is 52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 3,582,563 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹80.35, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹81.28

The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is 80.35. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.14, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock is -0.93, suggesting a decline in price.

12 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST IDFC First Bank Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.57%
3 Months-13.7%
6 Months-7.83%
YTD-8.61%
1 Year38.3%
12 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹81.28, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹81

The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is 81.28. It has experienced a 0.35 percent change, with a net change of 0.28.

12 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹81 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank had a total volume of 3,582,563 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 81.

