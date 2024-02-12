IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's Stock Dips in Trading Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹81 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was ₹81.63, while the low was ₹79.55. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹57,449.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74, and the 52-week low is ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 3,582,563 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.