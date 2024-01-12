IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Jan 2024

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDFC First Bank had an opening price of ₹84.12 and a closing price of ₹83.96. The stock reached a high of ₹86.86 and a low of ₹84.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹61,212.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74, while the 52-week low is ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 5,170,583 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.