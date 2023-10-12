Hello User
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 1.42 %. The stock closed at 90.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 91.54 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank

On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at 91.07 and closed at 90.26. The stock reached a high of 93.2 and a low of 91.07 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 64,580.21 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 100.74 and a low of 51.3. The BSE volume for the day was 3,328,120 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹90.26 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank on the BSE had a trading volume of 3,328,120 shares. The closing price for the stock was 90.26.

