IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Reports Positive Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 1.2 %. The stock closed at 95.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 96.5 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank

On the last day, IDFC First Bank's open price was 97.24 and the close price was 95.36. The stock reached a high of 97.4 and a low of 96.2. The market capitalization of the bank is 64,253.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74, while the 52-week low is 46.1. The BSE volume for the day was 3,918,496 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹96.5, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹95.36

The IDFC First Bank stock is currently priced at 96.5 with a percent change of 1.2. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.2% in value. The net change in the stock price is 1.14, suggesting that the stock has increased by 1.14.

12 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹95.36 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC First Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,918,496. The closing price for the stock was 95.36.

