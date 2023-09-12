IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Reports Positive Trading Performance

On the last day, IDFC First Bank's open price was ₹97.24 and the close price was ₹95.36. The stock reached a high of ₹97.4 and a low of ₹96.2. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹64,253.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74, while the 52-week low is ₹46.1. The BSE volume for the day was 3,918,496 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.