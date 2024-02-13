Hello User
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:06 AM IST Trade
IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 79.21 per share. The stock is currently trading at 78.8 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at 81.79 and closed at 81.28 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was 81.79, while the lowest price was 78.8. The bank's market capitalization stands at 55,986.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74, and the 52-week low is 52.11. On the BSE, a total of 4,457,681 shares were traded for the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:06 AM IST IDFC First Bank February futures opened at 79.4 as against previous close of 79.0

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 78.55. The bid price is 78.5 with a bid quantity of 37500, while the offer price is 78.55 with an offer quantity of 7500. The stock has an open interest of 336,690,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 10:02 AM IST IDFC First Bank Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹78.8, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹79.21

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 78.8. There has been a percent change of -0.52 and a net change of -0.41. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly.

13 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.86%
3 Months-16.2%
6 Months-10.15%
YTD-10.91%
1 Year36.32%
13 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹79.24, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹79.21

The current stock price of IDFC First Bank is 79.24, with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.03. This indicates that the stock price has seen a slight increase of 0.04% from its previous value.

13 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹81.28 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC First Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4,457,681. The closing price for the stock was 81.28.

