IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Slumps in Trading Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at ₹81.79 and closed at ₹81.28 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹81.79, while the lowest price was ₹78.8. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹55,986.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74, and the 52-week low is ₹52.11. On the BSE, a total of 4,457,681 shares were traded for the stock.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 78.55. The bid price is 78.5 with a bid quantity of 37500, while the offer price is 78.55 with an offer quantity of 7500. The stock has an open interest of 336,690,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹78.8. There has been a percent change of -0.52 and a net change of -0.41. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.86%
|3 Months
|-16.2%
|6 Months
|-10.15%
|YTD
|-10.91%
|1 Year
|36.32%
The current stock price of IDFC First Bank is ₹79.24, with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.03. This indicates that the stock price has seen a slight increase of 0.04% from its previous value.
On the last day of trading for IDFC First Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4,457,681. The closing price for the stock was ₹81.28.
