IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Slumps in Trading Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at ₹81.79 and closed at ₹81.28 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹81.79, while the lowest price was ₹78.8. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹55,986.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74, and the 52-week low is ₹52.11. On the BSE, a total of 4,457,681 shares were traded for the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.