IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 1.12 %. The stock closed at 85.34 per share. The stock is currently trading at 86.3 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The last day's data for IDFC First Bank shows that the open price was 87.05, the close price was 85.34, the high was 87.05, and the low was 86. The market capitalization is 60,908.67 crore. The 52-week high is 100.74 and the 52-week low is 52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 528,550 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.08%
3 Months-2.55%
6 Months30.21%
YTD45.15%
1 Year48.18%
13 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹86.3, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹85.34

The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is 86.3. It has seen a percent change of 1.12, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 0.96, which means that the stock has gained 0.96 points since the previous trading session.

13 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹85.34 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank's BSE volume was 528,550 shares, and the closing price was 85.34.

