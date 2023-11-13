IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

The last day's data for IDFC First Bank shows that the open price was ₹87.05, the close price was ₹85.34, the high was ₹87.05, and the low was ₹86. The market capitalization is ₹60,908.67 crore. The 52-week high is ₹100.74 and the 52-week low is ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 528,550 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.08%
|3 Months
|-2.55%
|6 Months
|30.21%
|YTD
|45.15%
|1 Year
|48.18%
The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is ₹86.3. It has seen a percent change of 1.12, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 0.96, which means that the stock has gained 0.96 points since the previous trading session.
On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank's BSE volume was 528,550 shares, and the closing price was ₹85.34.
