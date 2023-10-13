Hello User
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST
IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 91.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 90.74 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank opened at 91.79 and closed at 91.54. The stock reached a high of 91.98 and a low of 90.56 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 64,015.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74, while the 52-week low is 51.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 908,744 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹90.74, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹91.54

The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is 90.74. It has experienced a percent change of -0.87 and a net change of -0.8. This suggests that the stock has decreased in value.

13 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹91.54 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC First Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 908,744. The closing price of the shares was 91.54.

