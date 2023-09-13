Hello User
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 13 Sep 2023, by -3.13 %. The stock closed at 96.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 93.48 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank

On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at 98 and closed at 96.5. The stock reached a high of 98.03 and a low of 93.05. The market capitalization of the bank is 62,242.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74, while the 52-week low is 46.1. The BSE volume for the day was 2,432,610 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹96.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 2,432,610 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 96.5.

