IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹79.24 and closed at ₹79.21. The stock had a high of ₹80.73 and a low of ₹77.83 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹56,905.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74 and the 52-week low is ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 3,761,637 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.