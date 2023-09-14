Hello User
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank sees uptick in trading

1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 0.97 %. The stock closed at 93.04 per share. The stock is currently trading at 93.94 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank opened at 93.48 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 93.65 and a low of 89.28 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 61,949.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74, and the 52-week low is 46.1. The BSE volume for IDFC First Bank was 6,868,157 shares.

14 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹93.94, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹93.04

IDFC First Bank stock is currently priced at 93.94 with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 0.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

14 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹93.48 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 6,868,157 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 93.48.

