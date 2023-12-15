Hello User
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Sees Gains in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 88.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 88.71 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank opened at 88.48 and closed at 87.49. The stock reached a high of 88.9 and a low of 87.91 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 62,247.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74, while the 52-week low is 52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 1,945,944 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST IDFC First Bank Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹88.71, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹88.15

The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is 88.71. There has been a 0.64 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.56.

15 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.51%
3 Months-9.87%
6 Months11.58%
YTD49.91%
1 Year40.59%
15 Dec 2023, 09:19 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹88.95, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹88.15

The current stock price of IDFC First Bank is 88.95, with a percent change of 0.91 and a net change of 0.8. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.91% and has gained 0.8 points.

15 Dec 2023, 08:16 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹87.49 on last trading day

On the last day, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 1,945,944 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the closing price of the stock was 87.49.

