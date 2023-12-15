IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Sees Gains in Trading

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹88.48 and closed at ₹87.49. The stock reached a high of ₹88.9 and a low of ₹87.91 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹62,247.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74, while the 52-week low is ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 1,945,944 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is ₹88.71. There has been a 0.64 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹0.56.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.51%
|3 Months
|-9.87%
|6 Months
|11.58%
|YTD
|49.91%
|1 Year
|40.59%
The current stock price of IDFC First Bank is ₹88.95, with a percent change of 0.91 and a net change of 0.8. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.91% and has gained 0.8 points.
On the last day, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 1,945,944 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the closing price of the stock was ₹87.49.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!