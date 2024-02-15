IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank shares soar as investors react positively

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at ₹79.97 and closed at ₹80.51 on the last day. The highest price for the day was ₹81.10, while the lowest was ₹79.08. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹57,159.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74, and the 52-week low is ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 2,987,965 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹81.15 with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 0.28. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in price by 0.35% and a net increase of 0.28. Overall, the stock is performing positively, albeit with minimal changes.
