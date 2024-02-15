Hello User
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank shares soar as investors react positively

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 80.87 per share. The stock is currently trading at 81.15 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at 79.97 and closed at 80.51 on the last day. The highest price for the day was 81.10, while the lowest was 79.08. The market capitalization of the bank is 57,159.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74, and the 52-week low is 52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 2,987,965 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:16 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹81.15, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹80.87

The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 81.15 with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 0.28. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in price by 0.35% and a net increase of 0.28. Overall, the stock is performing positively, albeit with minimal changes.

15 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹80.51 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for IDFC First Bank on the BSE was 2,987,965 shares. The closing price of the stock was 80.51.

