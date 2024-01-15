Hello User
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 86.62 per share. The stock is currently trading at 87.18 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at 87.49 and closed at 86.62 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 87.95, while the low was 86. The market capitalization of the bank is 61,608.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74, and the 52-week low is 52.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,314,390 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹86.62 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for IDFC First Bank was 2,314,390 shares with a closing price of 86.62.

