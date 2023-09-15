Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 93.04 per share. The stock is currently trading at 93.8 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank

IDFC First Bank's stock opened at 93.94 and closed at 93.04 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 94.78 and a low of 92.61 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 62,455.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 100.74 and 46.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,173,346 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹93.04 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 1,173,346 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 93.04.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.