Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 86.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 87.17 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at 87.89 and closed at 87.18. The stock had a high of 87.94 and a low of 86.25. The market capitalization of the bank is 61,339.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74, while the 52-week low is 52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 3,136,018 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹87.17, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹86.8

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 87.17, with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 0.37. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.43% from the previous trading session, with a net increase of 0.37 rupees.

16 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹86.8, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹87.18

The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is 86.8. There has been a percent change of -0.44, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.38, suggesting a decrease of 0.38 in the stock price.

16 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹87.18 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC First Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 3,136,018. The closing price of the stock was 87.18.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.