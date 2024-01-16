IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank sees gains in trading today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹87.89 and closed at ₹87.18. The stock had a high of ₹87.94 and a low of ₹86.25. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹61,339.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74, while the 52-week low is ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 3,136,018 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.