Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 86.87 per share. The stock is currently trading at 87.15 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank

On the last day, IDFC First Bank's stock opened at 88.29 and closed at 86.29. The highest price reached during the day was 88.29, while the lowest was 86.6. The market capitalization of the bank is 61,310.96 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 100.74, and the 52-week low is 52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 1,177,737 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:19 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹87.15, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹86.87

The current data shows that the stock price of IDFC First Bank is 87.15. There has been a 0.32 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.28.

16 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹86.29 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC First Bank on the BSE, a total of 1,177,737 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was 86.29.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.