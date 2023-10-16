IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank closed today at 90.99, up 0.88% from yesterday's 90.2

On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹90.8 and closed at ₹90.74. The stock reached a high of ₹90.8 and a low of ₹90.05. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹63,634.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74 and the 52-week low is ₹51.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 742,836 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of IDFC First Bank stock was ₹90.99. This represents a percent change of 0.88, with a net change of 0.79. Yesterday's closing price was ₹90.20.
The IDFC First Bank stock had a low price of ₹90.15 and a high price of ₹91.30 on the current day.
The 52 week low price of IDFC First Bank Ltd stock is 52.10 and the 52 week high price is 100.70.
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 90.95. The bid price stands at 91.1 with a bid quantity of 60000, while the offer price is 91.15 with an offer quantity of 15000. The open interest for the stock is recorded at 266,745,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is ₹90.89, with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 0.69.
Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 16 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of ₹95.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.65 (-7.14%) & ₹2.25 (+4.65%) respectively.
Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 16 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of ₹90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹87.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.25 (-24.24%) & ₹0.45 (-30.77%) respectively.
The current stock price of IDFC First Bank is ₹90.81, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 0.61.
The current day's low price for IDFC First Bank stock is ₹90.15, while the high price is ₹91.10.
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 90.85. The bid price is 90.95, with a bid quantity of 90000, while the offer price is 91.0, with an offer quantity of 45000. The open interest for the stock is 266475000.
The IDFC First Bank stock is currently priced at ₹91. It has experienced a percent change of 0.89, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.8, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 16 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of ₹95.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.7 (+0.0%) & ₹2.35 (+9.3%) respectively.
Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 16 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of ₹90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹85.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.3 (-21.21%) & ₹0.25 (-28.57%) respectively.
The current day's high for IDFC First Bank stock is ₹90.98, while the low is ₹90.15.
The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹90.95, with a percent change of 0.83 and a net change of 0.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.83% and the net change in price is 0.75.
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 90.65. The bid price for the stock is 90.7, while the offer price is 90.8. The offer quantity stands at 240,000 shares, whereas the bid quantity is 45,000 shares. The open interest for the stock is 267,435,000.
The current data shows that the stock price of IDFC First Bank is ₹90.75 with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
The current day's low price for IDFC First Bank stock is ₹90.15, while the high price is ₹90.96.
Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 16 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of ₹95.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.65 (-7.14%) & ₹2.15 (-0.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 16 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of ₹90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹91.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.45 (-12.12%) & ₹1.9 (-13.64%) respectively.
The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is ₹90.64, with a net change of 0.44 and a percent change of 0.49. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The stock price of IDFC First Bank reached a low of ₹90.15 and a high of ₹90.96 on the current day.
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 90.65. The bid price is 90.7 with a bid quantity of 15000, while the offer price is 90.75 with an offer quantity of 30000. The open interest for the stock is 267,075,000.
The current stock price of IDFC First Bank is ₹90.64, with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 0.44. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 16 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of ₹95.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.65 (-7.14%) & ₹2.1 (-2.33%) respectively.
Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 16 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of ₹90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹91.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.45 (-12.12%) & ₹1.95 (-11.36%) respectively.
The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is ₹90.67, with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 0.47. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.52% and has gained 0.47 points.
The current day's low price of IDFC First Bank stock is ₹90.15, while the high price is ₹90.96.
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 90.8. The bid price is 90.75, and the offer price is 90.85. The offer quantity is 90000, and the bid quantity is 90000. The open interest for the stock is 266865000.
The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is ₹90.74. It has experienced a percent change of 0.6, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.54, further indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹90.78. There has been a percent change of 0.64, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.58, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 742,836 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the bank's shares was ₹90.74.
