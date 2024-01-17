Hello User
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 1.72 %. The stock closed at 86.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 88.29 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at 86.79 and closed at 86.8. The stock's highest price during the day was 89.55, while the lowest price was 86.51. The market capitalization of IDFC First Bank is currently 62,392.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74, and the 52-week low is 52.11. The BSE volume for IDFC First Bank on the last day was 7,183,659 shares.

17 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹86.8 on last trading day

