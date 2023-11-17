Hello User
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 1.75 %. The stock closed at 86.87 per share. The stock is currently trading at 88.39 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank

IDFC First Bank's open price on the last day was 86.94, with a close price of 86.87. The high for the day was 88.86 and the low was 86.76. The market cap stands at 62383.74 cr and the 52-week high and low are 100.74 and 52.11 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2815180 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹86.87 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank had a volume of 2,815,180 shares with a closing price of 86.87 on the BSE.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.