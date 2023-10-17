comScore
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank closed today at 91.63, up 0.79% from yesterday's 90.91
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank closed today at ₹91.63, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹90.91

22 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 90.91 per share. The stock is currently trading at 91.63 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First BankPremium
IDFC First Bank

On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at 90.78 and closed at 90.2. The stock had a high of 91.3 and a low of 90.15. The market capitalization of the bank is 64,192.19 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74, while the 52-week low is 51.3. The BSE volume for the day was 745,338 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:42:47 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank closed today at ₹91.63, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹90.91

Today, the closing price of IDFC First Bank stock was 91.63, representing a percent change of 0.79. This indicates a net change of 0.72 from the previous day's closing price of 90.91.

17 Oct 2023, 06:15:35 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDBI Bank70.120.020.0374.7536.675395.84
Canara Bank377.456.251.68386.5223.368474.35
IDFC First Bank91.630.720.79100.7452.1160641.85
Indian Bank428.0-2.4-0.56446.15191.653304.88
Yes Bank17.120.050.2924.7514.449228.18
17 Oct 2023, 05:31:28 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Today, IDFC First Bank stock reached a low of 91.25 and a high of 92.

17 Oct 2023, 03:31:14 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of IDFC First Bank Ltd stock is 52.10, while the 52-week high price is 100.70.

17 Oct 2023, 03:15:44 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹91.69, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹90.91

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 91.69, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 0.78. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.86% and has gained 0.78 points.

17 Oct 2023, 02:43:33 PM IST

Top active options for IDFC First Bank

Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 17 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of 95.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.7 (-6.67%) & 0.25 (-16.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 17 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of 90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 85.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.85 (-32.0%) & 0.15 (-40.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 02:42:11 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDBI Bank70.20.10.1474.7536.675481.86
Canara Bank376.455.251.41386.5223.368292.93
IDFC First Bank91.580.670.74100.7452.1160608.76
Indian Bank426.9-3.5-0.81446.15191.653167.88
Yes Bank17.080.010.0624.7514.449113.16
17 Oct 2023, 02:23:40 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price NSE Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹91.63, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹90.91

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 91.63 with a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 0.72. This means that the stock has increased by 0.79% and the price has increased by 0.72.

17 Oct 2023, 02:10:44 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC First Bank's stock reached a low of 91.25 and a high of 92.

17 Oct 2023, 02:04:17 PM IST

IDFC First Bank October futures opened at 91.5 as against previous close of 91.15

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 91.65. The bid price is 91.7, and the offer price is 91.75. Both the bid and offer quantity stands at 60000. The open interest in the stock is 259080000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 01:49:58 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹91.6, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹90.91

The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is 91.6. It has seen a percent change of 0.76, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.69, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

17 Oct 2023, 01:43:38 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days90.56
10 Days91.75
20 Days93.06
50 Days92.04
100 Days85.10
300 Days71.44
17 Oct 2023, 01:24:35 PM IST

Top active options for IDFC First Bank

Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 17 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of 100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 95.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.3 (+0.0%) & 0.7 (-6.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 17 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of 90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 85.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.85 (-32.0%) & 0.15 (-40.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 01:24:17 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The IDFC First Bank stock reached a low of 91.25 and a high of 92 today.

17 Oct 2023, 01:06:03 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹91.66, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹90.91

The current data shows that the stock price of IDFC First Bank is 91.66. There has been a percent change of 0.82, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.75, which further confirms the positive movement in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 12:56:23 PM IST

IDFC First Bank October futures opened at 91.5 as against previous close of 91.15

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 91.6. The bid price is 91.8 and the offer price is 91.85. The offer quantity is 150,000 and the bid quantity is 15,000. The open interest for the stock is 259,305,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 12:52:42 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:31:05 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDBI Bank70.410.310.4474.7536.675707.66
Canara Bank377.05.81.56386.5223.368392.71
IDFC First Bank91.60.690.76100.7452.1160622.0
Indian Bank427.6-2.8-0.65446.15191.653255.06
Yes Bank17.090.020.1224.7514.449141.91
17 Oct 2023, 12:30:19 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹91.6, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹90.91

The stock price of IDFC First Bank is currently at 91.6, with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 0.69. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.76% and the value has gone up by 0.69.

Click here for IDFC First Bank News

17 Oct 2023, 12:18:17 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC First Bank stock's low price for the day is 91.25 and the high price is 92.

17 Oct 2023, 12:05:14 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy4333
Buy4442
Hold2332
Sell3333
Strong Sell0000
17 Oct 2023, 12:00:39 PM IST

Top active options for IDFC First Bank

Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 17 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 95.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.3 (+0.0%) & 0.75 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 17 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 85.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.85 (-32.0%) & 0.15 (-40.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 11:33:27 AM IST

IDFC First Bank October futures opened at 91.5 as against previous close of 91.15

IDFC First Bank is trading at a spot price of 91.9. The bid price is 92.0 and the offer price is 92.05. The offer quantity is 30,000 and the bid quantity is 225,000. The open interest is 259,815,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 11:22:26 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC First Bank's stock reached a low price of 91.25 and a high price of 92 for the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:06:36 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price NSE Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹91.82, up 1% from yesterday's ₹90.91

The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is 91.82. It has experienced a 1% change, which corresponds to a net change of 0.91.

17 Oct 2023, 10:40:03 AM IST

Top active options for IDFC First Bank

Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 17 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 95.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.3 (+0.0%) & 0.8 (+6.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 17 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 91.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.85 (-32.0%) & 1.2 (-29.41%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 10:38:37 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹91.75, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹90.91

The current data shows that the stock price of IDFC First Bank is 91.75. There has been a 0.92% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 0.84.

Click here for IDFC First Bank Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:17:24 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The IDFC First Bank stock reached a low price of 91.25 and a high price of 92.

17 Oct 2023, 10:14:50 AM IST

IDFC First Bank October futures opened at 91.5 as against previous close of 91.15

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 91.65. The bid price for the stock is 91.75 and the offer price is 91.8. The offer quantity is 135,000 shares and the bid quantity is 45,000 shares. The open interest for the stock is 261,645,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 10:01:56 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:09:48 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹90.99, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹90.2

The current stock price of IDFC First Bank is 90.99. This represents a 0.88% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.79.

17 Oct 2023, 08:17:17 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹90.2 on last trading day

On the last day, IDFC First Bank had a BSE volume of 745,338 shares and closed at a price of 90.2.

