IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank closed today at 91.63, up 0.79% from yesterday's 90.91

IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank closed today at ₹91.63, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹90.91 Today, the closing price of IDFC First Bank stock was ₹91.63, representing a percent change of 0.79. This indicates a net change of 0.72 from the previous day's closing price of ₹90.91.

IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap IDBI Bank 70.12 0.02 0.03 74.75 36.6 75395.84 Canara Bank 377.45 6.25 1.68 386.5 223.3 68474.35 IDFC First Bank 91.63 0.72 0.79 100.74 52.11 60641.85 Indian Bank 428.0 -2.4 -0.56 446.15 191.6 53304.88 Yes Bank 17.12 0.05 0.29 24.75 14.4 49228.18 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range Today, IDFC First Bank stock reached a low of ₹91.25 and a high of ₹92.

IDFC First Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of IDFC First Bank Ltd stock is ₹52.10, while the 52-week high price is ₹100.70. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹91.69, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹90.91 The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹91.69, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 0.78. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.86% and has gained 0.78 points.

Top active options for IDFC First Bank Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 17 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of ₹95.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.7 (-6.67%) & ₹0.25 (-16.67%) respectively. Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 17 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of ₹90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹85.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.85 (-32.0%) & ₹0.15 (-40.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap IDBI Bank 70.2 0.1 0.14 74.75 36.6 75481.86 Canara Bank 376.45 5.25 1.41 386.5 223.3 68292.93 IDFC First Bank 91.58 0.67 0.74 100.74 52.11 60608.76 Indian Bank 426.9 -3.5 -0.81 446.15 191.6 53167.88 Yes Bank 17.08 0.01 0.06 24.75 14.4 49113.16

IDFC First Bank share price NSE Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹91.63, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹90.91 The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹91.63 with a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 0.72. This means that the stock has increased by 0.79% and the price has increased by 0.72. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range IDFC First Bank's stock reached a low of ₹91.25 and a high of ₹92.

IDFC First Bank October futures opened at 91.5 as against previous close of 91.15 IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 91.65. The bid price is 91.7, and the offer price is 91.75. Both the bid and offer quantity stands at 60000. The open interest in the stock is 259080000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹91.6, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹90.91 The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is ₹91.6. It has seen a percent change of 0.76, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.69, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

IDFC First Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 90.56 10 Days 91.75 20 Days 93.06 50 Days 92.04 100 Days 85.10 300 Days 71.44

Top active options for IDFC First Bank Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 17 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of ₹100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹95.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.3 (+0.0%) & ₹0.7 (-6.67%) respectively. Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 17 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of ₹90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹85.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.85 (-32.0%) & ₹0.15 (-40.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range The IDFC First Bank stock reached a low of ₹91.25 and a high of ₹92 today.

IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹91.66, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹90.91 The current data shows that the stock price of IDFC First Bank is ₹91.66. There has been a percent change of 0.82, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.75, which further confirms the positive movement in the stock price.

IDFC First Bank October futures opened at 91.5 as against previous close of 91.15 IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 91.6. The bid price is 91.8 and the offer price is 91.85. The offer quantity is 150,000 and the bid quantity is 15,000. The open interest for the stock is 259,305,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

IDFC First Bank Live Updates

IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap IDBI Bank 70.41 0.31 0.44 74.75 36.6 75707.66 Canara Bank 377.0 5.8 1.56 386.5 223.3 68392.71 IDFC First Bank 91.6 0.69 0.76 100.74 52.11 60622.0 Indian Bank 427.6 -2.8 -0.65 446.15 191.6 53255.06 Yes Bank 17.09 0.02 0.12 24.75 14.4 49141.91

IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹91.6, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹90.91 The stock price of IDFC First Bank is currently at ₹91.6, with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 0.69. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.76% and the value has gone up by 0.69. Click here for IDFC First Bank News

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range IDFC First Bank stock's low price for the day is ₹91.25 and the high price is ₹92.

IDFC First Bank share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 4 3 3 3 Buy 4 4 4 2 Hold 2 3 3 2 Sell 3 3 3 3 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Top active options for IDFC First Bank Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 17 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹95.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.3 (+0.0%) & ₹0.75 (-0.0%) respectively. Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 17 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹85.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.85 (-32.0%) & ₹0.15 (-40.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

IDFC First Bank October futures opened at 91.5 as against previous close of 91.15 IDFC First Bank is trading at a spot price of 91.9. The bid price is 92.0 and the offer price is 92.05. The offer quantity is 30,000 and the bid quantity is 225,000. The open interest is 259,815,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range IDFC First Bank's stock reached a low price of ₹91.25 and a high price of ₹92 for the current day.

IDFC First Bank share price NSE Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹91.82, up 1% from yesterday's ₹90.91 The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is ₹91.82. It has experienced a 1% change, which corresponds to a net change of 0.91.

Top active options for IDFC First Bank Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 17 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹95.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.3 (+0.0%) & ₹0.8 (+6.67%) respectively. Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 17 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹91.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.85 (-32.0%) & ₹1.2 (-29.41%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹91.75, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹90.91 The current data shows that the stock price of IDFC First Bank is ₹91.75. There has been a 0.92% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 0.84. Click here for IDFC First Bank Profit Loss

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range The IDFC First Bank stock reached a low price of ₹91.25 and a high price of ₹92.

IDFC First Bank October futures opened at 91.5 as against previous close of 91.15 IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 91.65. The bid price for the stock is 91.75 and the offer price is 91.8. The offer quantity is 135,000 shares and the bid quantity is 45,000 shares. The open interest for the stock is 261,645,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

IDFC First Bank Live Updates

IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹90.99, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹90.2 The current stock price of IDFC First Bank is ₹90.99. This represents a 0.88% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.79.