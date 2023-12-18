Hello User
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Shares Surge in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:06 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 89.98 per share. The stock is currently trading at 90.1 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at 88.89 and closed at 88.15. The stock had a high of 90.2 and a low of 88.4. The market capitalization of the bank is 63,539.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74 and the 52-week low is 52.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,101,455 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:06 AM IST IDFC First Bank December futures opened at 90.3 as against previous close of 90.3

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 90.1. The bid price is 90.45 and the offer price is 90.5. The offer quantity is 7500 and the bid quantity is 82500. The open interest for the stock is 252915000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST IDFC First Bank Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹90.1, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹89.98

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 90.1 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.12. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.21%
3 Months-9.67%
6 Months10.16%
YTD53.06%
1 Year43.77%
18 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹89.98, up 2.08% from yesterday's ₹88.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of IDFC First Bank is 89.98. The stock has experienced a 2.08% increase, with a net change of 1.83.

18 Dec 2023, 08:17 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹88.15 on last trading day

On the last day of IDFC First Bank trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 8,101,455. The closing price for the day was 88.15.

