IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹87.98 and closed at ₹88.29. The stock had a high of ₹89.6 and a low of ₹84.82. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹60,230.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74, while the 52-week low is ₹52.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,620,648 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST
IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹88.29 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for IDFC First Bank on the BSE, the total volume of shares that were traded was 3,620,648. The closing price for the shares was ₹88.29.