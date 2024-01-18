Hello User
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -3.47 %. The stock closed at 88.29 per share. The stock is currently trading at 85.23 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at 87.98 and closed at 88.29. The stock had a high of 89.6 and a low of 84.82. The market capitalization of the bank is 60,230.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74, while the 52-week low is 52.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,620,648 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹88.29 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC First Bank on the BSE, the total volume of shares that were traded was 3,620,648. The closing price for the shares was 88.29.

