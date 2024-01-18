IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹87.98 and closed at ₹88.29. The stock had a high of ₹89.6 and a low of ₹84.82. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹60,230.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74, while the 52-week low is ₹52.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,620,648 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.