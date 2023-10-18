Hello User
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank closed today at 90.94, down -0.75% from yesterday's 91.63

24 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 91.63 per share. The stock is currently trading at 90.94 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank

On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at 91.3 and closed at 90.91. The highest price recorded during the day was 92, while the lowest was 91.25. The bank has a market capitalization of 64,643.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74, and the 52-week low is 52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 917,607 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Today, the closing price of IDFC First Bank stock was 90.94, which represents a decrease of 0.75% from the previous day's closing price of 91.63. The net change in the stock price was -0.69.

18 Oct 2023, 06:27 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDBI Bank68.97-1.15-1.6474.7536.674159.32
Canara Bank371.8-5.65-1.5386.5223.367449.36
IDFC First Bank90.94-0.69-0.75100.7452.1160185.2
Indian Bank416.7-11.5-2.69446.15191.651897.53
Yes Bank17.02-0.1-0.5824.7514.448940.63
18 Oct 2023, 05:47 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The IDFC First Bank stock's low price for the day was 90.8, while the high price reached was 93.13.

18 Oct 2023, 03:23 PM IST IDFC First Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for IDFC First Bank Ltd stock is 52.10, while the 52-week high price is 100.70.

Based on the current data, the IDFC First Bank stock is priced at 90.84. There has been a percent change of -0.86, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.79, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 02:49 PM IST Top active options for IDFC First Bank

Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 18 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of 95.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 92.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.55 (-21.43%) & 1.15 (-20.69%) respectively.

Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 18 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of 90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 92.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.9 (+12.5%) & 1.9 (+11.76%) respectively.

The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is 91.63, with a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 0.72. This means that the stock has increased by 0.79% from its previous closing price and the actual increase in value is 0.72 rupees.

The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is 91.63, representing a 0.79% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in price is 0.72.

18 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days90.73
10 Days91.29
20 Days92.92
50 Days92.12
100 Days85.35
300 Days71.59
The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is 91.63. It has experienced a percent change of 0.79, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.72, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.5%
3 Months13.57%
6 Months62.12%
YTD55.78%
1 Year64.3%
18 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹90.91 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank had a BSE volume of 917,607 shares. The closing price for the stock was 90.91.

