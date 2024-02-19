Hello User
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 2.04 %. The stock closed at 81.23 per share. The stock is currently trading at 82.89 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at 81.67 and closed at 81.23. The high for the day was 83.6 and the low was 81.28. The market capitalization stood at 58,587.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 100.74 and the 52-week low was 52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 1,746,837 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹81.23 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 1,746,837 shares with a closing price of 81.23.

