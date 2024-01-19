Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 1.28 %. The stock closed at 85.23 per share. The stock is currently trading at 86.32 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at 85.25 and closed at 85.23. The stock reached a high of 87.15 and a low of 84.42. The market capitalization of the bank is 61,000.76 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 100.74, while the 52-week low is 52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 4,309,712 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹86.32, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹85.23

The current stock price of IDFC First Bank is 86.32, with a percent change of 1.28 and a net change of 1.09. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

19 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹85.23 on last trading day

On the last day of IDFC First Bank trading on the BSE, a total of 4,309,712 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 85.23.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.