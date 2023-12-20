Hello User
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 89.74 per share. The stock is currently trading at 90.2 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at 90.69 and closed at 89.74 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 92.33 and a low of 89.99 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 63,695.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74, while the 52-week low is 52.11. A total of 3,132,086 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹89.74 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank had a volume of 3,132,086 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 89.74.

