IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

IDFC First Bank's stock opened at ₹87.09 and closed at ₹88.39 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹87.09 and a low of ₹84.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹60,068.79 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹100.74 and ₹52.11, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 2,787,562 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.