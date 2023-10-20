Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 90.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 90.6 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank

IDFC First Bank's stock opened at 90.84 and closed at 90.94 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 91.4 and a low of 90 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 64,058.15 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 100.74 and 52.11 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,312,913 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST IDFC First Bank October futures opened at 90.8 as against previous close of 91.1

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 90.65 with a bid price of 90.7 and an offer price of 90.75. The offer quantity is 45000 and the bid quantity is 15000. The open interest for the stock is 245130000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST IDFC First Bank Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹90.6, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹90.8

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 90.6 with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -0.2. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.22% and has decreased by 0.2 rupees.

20 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.0%
3 Months14.85%
6 Months60.99%
YTD54.42%
1 Year59.02%
20 Oct 2023, 09:22 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹90.89, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹90.8

The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 90.89. There has been a 0.1 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.09.

20 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹90.94 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank saw a volume of 1,312,913 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 90.94.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.