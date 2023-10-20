IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank stock plummets in trading today

IDFC First Bank's stock opened at ₹90.84 and closed at ₹90.94 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹91.4 and a low of ₹90 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹64,058.15 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹100.74 and ₹52.11 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,312,913 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 90.65 with a bid price of 90.7 and an offer price of 90.75. The offer quantity is 45000 and the bid quantity is 15000. The open interest for the stock is 245130000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹90.6 with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -0.2. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.22% and has decreased by 0.2 rupees.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.0%
|3 Months
|14.85%
|6 Months
|60.99%
|YTD
|54.42%
|1 Year
|59.02%
The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹90.89. There has been a 0.1 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.09.
On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank saw a volume of 1,312,913 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹90.94.
