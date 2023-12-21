Hello User
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 87.28 per share. The stock is currently trading at 86.95 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at 90.94 and closed at 90.2 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 91.17, while the lowest price was 86.71. The bank's market capitalization is 61,679.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74, and the 52-week low is 52.11. The BSE volume for the stock was 5,498,921 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST IDFC First Bank December futures opened at 86.0 as against previous close of 87.1

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 87.15. The bid price stands at 87.05, while the offer price is 87.15. The offer quantity is 15,000, and the bid quantity is 52,500. The stock has an open interest of 232,537,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST IDFC First Bank Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹86.95, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹87.28

The current stock price of IDFC First Bank is 86.95. There has been a 0.38% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.33.

21 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.17%
3 Months-11.58%
6 Months6.27%
YTD48.55%
1 Year42.15%
21 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹87.28, down -3.24% from yesterday's ₹90.2

The current stock price of IDFC First Bank is 87.28, with a percent change of -3.24 and a net change of -2.92. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.24% and has experienced a net decrease of 2.92.

21 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹90.2 on last trading day

On the last day, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 5,498,921 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 90.2.

