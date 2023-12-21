IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at ₹90.94 and closed at ₹90.2 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹91.17, while the lowest price was ₹86.71. The bank's market capitalization is ₹61,679.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74, and the 52-week low is ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the stock was 5,498,921 shares.
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 87.15. The bid price stands at 87.05, while the offer price is 87.15. The offer quantity is 15,000, and the bid quantity is 52,500. The stock has an open interest of 232,537,500.
The current stock price of IDFC First Bank is ₹86.95. There has been a 0.38% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.33.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.17%
|3 Months
|-11.58%
|6 Months
|6.27%
|YTD
|48.55%
|1 Year
|42.15%
The current stock price of IDFC First Bank is ₹87.28, with a percent change of -3.24 and a net change of -2.92. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.24% and has experienced a net decrease of ₹2.92.
On the last day, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 5,498,921 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹90.2.
