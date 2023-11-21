IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank stock surges in positive trading

IDFC First Bank's stock opened at ₹85.1 and closed at ₹85.11 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹85.45 and a low of ₹84 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹59,546.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74, while the 52-week low is ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,400,890 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 84.75 with a bid price and bid quantity of 84.75 and 37500 respectively. The offer price is 84.8 with an offer quantity of 37500. The stock has an open interest of 250440000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The IDFC First Bank stock had a low price of ₹84.6 and a high price of ₹85.1 on the current day.
The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹84.9. There has been a 0.63 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.53. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.53 rupees, resulting in a 0.63 percent change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.09%
|3 Months
|-6.54%
|6 Months
|27.11%
|YTD
|43.54%
|1 Year
|51.12%
IDFC First Bank stock is currently trading at a price of ₹84.68 with a net change of 0.31, representing a percent change of 0.37. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 2,400,890 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was ₹85.11.
