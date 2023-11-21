Hello User
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank stock surges in positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 84.37 per share. The stock is currently trading at 84.9 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank

IDFC First Bank's stock opened at 85.1 and closed at 85.11 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 85.45 and a low of 84 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 59,546.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74, while the 52-week low is 52.11. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,400,890 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST IDFC First Bank November futures opened at 84.75 as against previous close of 84.5

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 84.75 with a bid price and bid quantity of 84.75 and 37500 respectively. The offer price is 84.8 with an offer quantity of 37500. The stock has an open interest of 250440000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The IDFC First Bank stock had a low price of 84.6 and a high price of 85.1 on the current day.

21 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST IDFC First Bank Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:49 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹84.9, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹84.37

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 84.9. There has been a 0.63 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.53. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.53 rupees, resulting in a 0.63 percent change.

21 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.09%
3 Months-6.54%
6 Months27.11%
YTD43.54%
1 Year51.12%
21 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹84.68, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹84.37

IDFC First Bank stock is currently trading at a price of 84.68 with a net change of 0.31, representing a percent change of 0.37. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

21 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹85.11 on last trading day

On the last day, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 2,400,890 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 85.11.

