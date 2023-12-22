Hello User
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's Stock Surges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:14 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 88.31 per share. The stock is currently trading at 88.69 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at 85.71 and closed at 87.28. The stock had a high of 88.55 and a low of 85.71. The market capitalization of the bank is 62,407.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74 and the 52-week low is 52.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,566,562 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹88.69, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹88.31

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 88.69, with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 0.38. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.43% and the net change in price is an increase of 0.38 rupees.

22 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹87.28 on last trading day

On the last day, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 2,566,562 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 87.28.

