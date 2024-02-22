IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Dips in Trading Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹82 and closed at ₹81.75. The high for the day was ₹82.22 and the low was ₹80.71. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹57194.98 crore. The 52-week high was ₹100.74 and the 52-week low was ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 2298784 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹80.92 with a percent change of -1.02% and a net change of -0.83. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 2,298,784 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹81.75.
